Sports fans in Scottsdale, Arizona, got to see a spectacular slam dunk on Friday, and it wasn't at the Phoenix Suns game. During the second round of the WM Phoenix Open, Emiliano Grillo slammed home a hole-in-one on the famous No. 16.

Grillo was 1 under on the day when he stepped into the tee box at No. 16, but that score improved with one swing of the club. Grillo couldn't have possibly hit a better shot, dropping it straight into the cup after a spin or two around the rim.

That was the 12th ace all-time at the iconic 16th hole, and the crowd at TPC Scottsdale went wild for the achievement. By the time the frenzy was over, cups were strewn all around the green.

As he was walking to the hole, Grillo told the Golf Channel broadcast that this was something he'd been dreaming about for a long time.

"You dream of this," Grillo said, per Golf Digest. "I've been playing here 10 years, and I got to see a couple. Every time you're standing there, you're getting the thought of what if this goes in."

Grillo still has some work to do if he wants to catch Thomas Detry at the top of the leaderboard, but no matter how the next few days play out, he'll have a memory that'll last him a lifetime.