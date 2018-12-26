WATCH: European captain Thomas Bjorn is a man of his word, gets 2018 Ryder Cup tattoo

European Ryder Cup captain Thomas Bjorn gave himself an early Christmas present: a tattoo of the 17.5-10.5 tattooing his Euros put on the Americans in Paris at the 2018 Ryder Cup. This was discussed just after the European dusting back in September. In the Sunday press conference, several of his players noted that Bjorn had promised to get tatted up if the Europeans went on to win.

"I don't know when it's going to get done, but we had some extra motivation this week to make sure we put our hands back on that trophy," Ian Poulter said. "As little or big as that number is going to be; it will be a very interesting number to see."

"I think they might be talking about a tat, to keep everyone in the loop," added Justin Rose.

"There could be a visit to a tattoo parlor coming soon for Mr. Bjorn on his head," said Rory McIlroy.

And then there was. Bjorn recently went and got the 17.5-10.5 score along with an image of the trophy tattooed on his backside, which is where he predicted it would go three months ago.

"Let me put it this way, it's going to go on a part that only Grace will see," he said back in Paris. "I might have to send them a picture, well, then you'll all see it as well, I guess. The worst decision I made all week."

"No, it was the best," said Sergio Garcia.