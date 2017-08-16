WATCH: European Tour golfers play a par-3 left-handed in Scotland

Rory McIlroy, Rickie Fowler and Henrik Stenson tee it up from the wrong side

This video got a little buried with the crazy stretch of majors over the past few months, but it probably should not have. The European Tour (which has the best social media account in sports, for my money) had golfers play a par-3 hole left-handed at the Scottish Open. The results were both amazing and hilarious.

There were shanks, pulls, fatted wedges and, ultimately, an unbelievable shot by Henrik Stenson which landed just two feet from the pin. He touched it off with a walk-off club flip which was just about perfect.

CBS Sports Writer

Kyle Porter began his sports writing career with CBS Sports in 2012. He covers golf, writes poetry about Rory McIlroy's swing, stays ready on Tiger watch and loves the Masters more than anyone you know.... Full Bio

Show Comments Hide Comments
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
Golfbook