WATCH: European Tour golfers play a par-3 left-handed in Scotland

This video got a little buried with the crazy stretch of majors over the past few months, but it probably should not have. The European Tour (which has the best social media account in sports, for my money) had golfers play a par-3 hole left-handed at the Scottish Open. The results were both amazing and hilarious.

There were shanks, pulls, fatted wedges and, ultimately, an unbelievable shot by Henrik Stenson which landed just two feet from the pin. He touched it off with a walk-off club flip which was just about perfect.