WATCH: European Tour player manages to hit two-yard wide fairway

European Tour player Ross Fisher and friends were recently taken into the desert by the tour (this sounds nefarious, but it's not) and were asked to hit drives as straight as possible down a highway on a pitch of grass just two yards wide.

It took a while, but Fisher was finally able to achieve the task, which is incredible considering the width and the distance he hit the ball. From the looks of it, the fairway could have been one yard wide, and he still would have centered it up.

You know the ball-tracking devices different networks use that tell how much curve a player puts on a ball he hits? Yeah, I wish they showed the statistics for some of these drives, although Fisher did hit a bit of a cut to get his where it needed to go.

The reaction from Fisher, Nicolas Colsaerts, Richie Ramsay and Soren Kjeldsen was absolutely incredible as well. They were more celebratory than some tournament winners I've seen this year!