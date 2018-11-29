WATCH: European Tour pro's driver breaks mid-swing at Australian PGA Championship
John Senden had some issues at the Australian PGA on Thursday
While playing the par-5 ninth at the Australian PGA Championship on Thursday, John Senden got a surprise. It was not a surprise he wanted to get either. Senden's driver shaft broke in the middle of his swing, and he missed the ball altogether. A gigantic whiff.
Here's a look at the video.
Senden went on to bogey the hole and shoot an even-par 72, good for T61 after 18 holes of play at the RACV Royal Pines Resort on the Gold Coast in Australia. He's six strokes back of Jake McLeod and Matt Jager. He explained -- or tried to explain -- what happened after his round.
"Well, the actual club broke in the handle coming down into the impact area," Senden said. "Had no chance of actually stopping the shot, so unfortunately that counts as actually one stroke. I was playing two shots off the tee.
"So, you know, it just happens. I've seen it happen before to other players, but first time it's happened to me in a tournament. It was just the force of it coming down and then snapped right in front of my forefinger on the right hand. And when the club collapsed in this area, I come down and it just -- I had no chance of stopping the shot. So the whole thing was ... it actually spooked me a bit."
What a bizarre circumstance for the Australian, who finished runner up in this event in 2009.
