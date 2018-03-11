WATCH: Fans go nuts as Tiger Woods drops insane 44-foot birdie putt late at Valspar

Tiger Woods birdied his first hole of his final round at the 2018 Valspar Championship ... and then he did nothing for 16 holes. Of course, this is Tiger Woods, so you knew the drama wasn't over. Woods hit a ho-hum tee shot at the 196-yard par-3 17th hole and left himself an impossible 44-footer for birdie.

Except, again, this is Tiger Woods we're talking about.

Tiger buried the birdie to get to 9 under on the week and within one of the co-leaders at the time, Patrick Reed and Paul Casey. He needs a birdie on the 18th hole to get into a playoff.

Oh, and everybody lost their freaking minds.

Anyone else just scream when that putt went in 👀🐅 — Tyrrell Hatton (@TyrrellHatton) March 11, 2018