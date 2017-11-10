WATCH: Former Masters champion hits golf balls out of his hotel room window

Charl Schwartzel got some driving range work in during a trip to South Africa ... in his hotel

Charl Schwartzel doesn't care for your driving ranges. Or at least he doesn't need them to practice.

Competing at this week's Nedbank Golf Challenge in South Africa, Schwartzel got his range work in by hitting balls out of his hotel room. That's pretty impressive.

Practicing @golfatsun @europeantour #ngc2017

A post shared by Charlschwartzel (@charlschwartzel) on

Although it's not as impressive as the work Nicolas Colsaerts did last year from much farther back into a much smaller space. Thankfully that one worked out as well.

Schwartzel is 2 under and four back after 36 holes at the penultimate European Tour event of the season.

CBS Sports Writer

Kyle Porter began his sports writing career with CBS Sports in 2012. He covers golf, writes poetry about Rory McIlroy's swing, stays ready on Tiger watch and loves the Masters more than anyone you know.... Full Bio

Show Comments Hide Comments
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
Golfbook