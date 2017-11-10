WATCH: Former Masters champion hits golf balls out of his hotel room window

Charl Schwartzel doesn't care for your driving ranges. Or at least he doesn't need them to practice.

Competing at this week's Nedbank Golf Challenge in South Africa, Schwartzel got his range work in by hitting balls out of his hotel room. That's pretty impressive.

Practicing @golfatsun @europeantour #ngc2017 A post shared by Charlschwartzel (@charlschwartzel) on Nov 9, 2017 at 6:58am PST

Although it's not as impressive as the work Nicolas Colsaerts did last year from much farther back into a much smaller space. Thankfully that one worked out as well.

Schwartzel is 2 under and four back after 36 holes at the penultimate European Tour event of the season.