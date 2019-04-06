WATCH: Four legends kick off ANWA final round with ceremonial tee shots

AUGUSTA, Ga. -- If one ceremonial tee shot is good, then two is very good. Next week's first tee shot from Gary Player and Jack Nickalus at the 2019 Masters was preceded by this week's ceremonial tee shot prior to the start of the final round at the Augusta National Women's Amateur by four absolute legends in women's golf.

Se Ri Pak, Annika Sorenstam, Nancy Lopez and Lorena Ochoa all hit tee balls off the first -- Tea Olive, as it's known -- at Augusta National on Saturday morning to kick-start the final round for the 30 golfers who made the cut at the inaugural ANWA.

Mexican Maria Fassi will play in the final pairing on Saturday with leader Jennifer Kupcho, and she said in a blog post she wrote for Golfweek on Friday that it's been surreal to see fellow Mexican Ochoa in this role.

Lorena said that we've switched places. That now it's her turn to be outside the ropes watching me play. I think it was amazing how she kind of related everything back to how it all first started when I watched her play as a young girl in Mexico. Now she'll be cheering for me. I can't tell you how comforting it was so see her today and read her texts.

It's been a pretty amazing week -- for Fassi and others -- that got a sweet start on what should be a thrilling ending on Saturday afternoon.