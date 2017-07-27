WATCH: Gary Player roasts Open Championship fans for their eating habits

Noted health enthusiast Gary Player was not pleased about the diets at Royal Birkdale

Gary Player remains the best. He attended the 146th Open Championship at Royal Birkdale last week and ended up just torching some of the fans for their eating habits. This on the heels of him giving a scathing personal fitness assessment to friend of the blog (and podcast) Brendan Porath at the Masters.

Player asks patrons at Birkdale when they've last seen their knees and gets on them about all the fatty cheese and bread they're eating.

The whole thing is glorious and right in Player's wheelhouse. I want him to come to my home at some point to assess my family's general health and give us tips. I'm here for the Player food roast.

Here's what ultra-fit Gary Player had to say to snacking fans at the British Open.

Posted by Golf Digest on Wednesday, July 26, 2017
CBS Sports Writer

Kyle Porter began his sports writing career with CBS Sports in 2012. He covers golf, writes poetry about Rory McIlroy's swing, stays ready on Tiger watch and loves the Masters more than anyone you know.... Full Bio

Show Comments Hide Comments
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
Golfbook