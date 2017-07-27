WATCH: Gary Player roasts Open Championship fans for their eating habits

Gary Player remains the best. He attended the 146th Open Championship at Royal Birkdale last week and ended up just torching some of the fans for their eating habits. This on the heels of him giving a scathing personal fitness assessment to friend of the blog (and podcast) Brendan Porath at the Masters.

Player asks patrons at Birkdale when they've last seen their knees and gets on them about all the fatty cheese and bread they're eating.

The whole thing is glorious and right in Player's wheelhouse. I want him to come to my home at some point to assess my family's general health and give us tips. I'm here for the Player food roast.