WATCH: Gary Player roasts Open Championship fans for their eating habits
Noted health enthusiast Gary Player was not pleased about the diets at Royal Birkdale
Gary Player remains the best. He attended the 146th Open Championship at Royal Birkdale last week and ended up just torching some of the fans for their eating habits. This on the heels of him giving a scathing personal fitness assessment to friend of the blog (and podcast) Brendan Porath at the Masters.
Player asks patrons at Birkdale when they've last seen their knees and gets on them about all the fatty cheese and bread they're eating.
The whole thing is glorious and right in Player's wheelhouse. I want him to come to my home at some point to assess my family's general health and give us tips. I'm here for the Player food roast.
-
Changes to Quail Hollow before PGA
How has the year's fourth major course changed since 2016?
-
Jon Rahm reaching the next level
The No. 7 golfer in the world is learning what it takes to be a world-class pro
-
How to watch the 2017 Canadian Open
Find out when and how to watch the 2017 RBC Canadian Open live this week
-
RBC Canadian Open 2017 odds and picks
SportsLine simulated the Canadian Open 10,000 times after calling Matt Kuchar's British Open...
-
Spieth drinks from Jug at concert
The Texan is clearly enjoying his time with the Jug
-
Koepka leading way in 2017 majors
Only 19 golfers have made the cut at each of the first three majors of the year
Add a Comment