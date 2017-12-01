WATCH: Golf fans go wild as Tiger Woods takes lead with eagle to close front nine

The reaction to Woods' eagle at the Hero World Challenge was hilarious and epic

Tiger Woods ... might be back.

After shooting a 69 on Thursday in Round 1 of the Hero World Challenge, Woods opened Friday spectacularly with a 31 on the front nine. The culmination came at the ninth hole when he pummeled a 3-wood from 271 yards away in the fairway before burying a 20-foot eagle putt. 

The eagle was his first on the PGA Tour since the second round of the 2015 Wyndham Championship and moved Woods to 8 under on the week and into the solo lead of the tournament by one over Tommy Fleetwood and Charley Hoffman.

Social media, of course, went absolutely ballistic after it went down, and why not? Woods looks legitimately incredible right now, even among the greatest players in the world. He's officially on alert to win the golf tournament, which is absolutely astonishing given that he had his back fused together seven months ago.

