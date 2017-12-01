WATCH: Golf fans go wild as Tiger Woods takes lead with eagle to close front nine

Tiger Woods ... might be back.

After shooting a 69 on Thursday in Round 1 of the Hero World Challenge, Woods opened Friday spectacularly with a 31 on the front nine. The culmination came at the ninth hole when he pummeled a 3-wood from 271 yards away in the fairway before burying a 20-foot eagle putt.

The eagle was his first on the PGA Tour since the second round of the 2015 Wyndham Championship and moved Woods to 8 under on the week and into the solo lead of the tournament by one over Tommy Fleetwood and Charley Hoffman.

ICYMI:@TigerWoods eagled No. 9 to take the lead at the Hero World Challenge.



And it was a thing of beauty. #QuickHits pic.twitter.com/CPvIk46tTu — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) December 1, 2017

Social media, of course, went absolutely ballistic after it went down, and why not? Woods looks legitimately incredible right now, even among the greatest players in the world. He's officially on alert to win the golf tournament, which is absolutely astonishing given that he had his back fused together seven months ago.

TIGER WOODS IS LEADING A GOLF TOURNAMENT IN THE YEAR OF OUR LORD 2017 — kyle robbins (@kylerrobbins) December 1, 2017

Tiger Woods has the lead by himself… pic.twitter.com/tRTn3CiWjw — Skratch (@Skratch) December 1, 2017

Tiger Woods is alone atop a leader board in a professional golf tournament and I am fired up! — Gary Parrish (@GaryParrishCBS) December 1, 2017

Big cheer went up when scoreboard workers moved this name to the top. Big is relative. Not much of a crowd. But you get the point. pic.twitter.com/XzFmW9zzTU — Doug Ferguson (@dougferguson405) December 1, 2017

Tiger shoots 31 on the front pic.twitter.com/ve8f5ekBd5 — Carson Cunningham (@KOCOCarson) December 1, 2017

When I got the text from a player there that "if he stays healthy, he will win this year", I was shocked and got a little giddy. It would really be fun to see it again. — Scott Van Pelt (@notthefakeSVP) December 1, 2017

So with Tiger doing what he's doing, do the Europeans, in keeping with French tradition, wave the white flag now for the 2018 Ryder Cup in Paris, or wait until Woods gets his fifth green jacket? — Joel Beall (@JoelMBeall) December 1, 2017

🐅🐅🐅🐅🐅🐅🐅 — Jeff Darlington (@JeffDarlington) December 1, 2017