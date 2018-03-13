WATCH: Golfer born without hands flips out after sinking hole-in-one

Brandon Canesi was born without hands, but now he has something that you probably don't -- a hole-in-one. Canesi made the ace on the par-3, 150-yard 17th hole at the Wizard Golf Club in Conway, South Carolina, at the end of February, and everyone (understandably) lost their minds.

According to Golf.com, Canesi is studying golf management and operations at the Golf Academy of America in Myrtle Beach and has started an organization called Hole High, which raises money to support golfers with disabilities. Canesi is clearly taken with the sport and seems to want to make a career out of working in it one way or another.

When Canesi was in high school, and increasingly committed to the game, his uncle built him a set of custom clubs, with extended graphite shafts and modified grips. Canesi, a lefty, anchors the shaft under his right arm and holds the grip in his left palm with the nub of his right hand resting in front. He plays to a 13 index.

The ace was pretty incredible, but that 13 handicap might be even more so. Congrats to Canesi on hole-in-one No. 1, and here's to a few more over the years.