WATCH: Golfer standing on another's shoulders pulls off impossible trick shot
One golfer on another golfer's shoulders while hitting a drive off a juggled ball is insane
Most of these golf trick shot videos lack a little bit of oomph. They're either too bland, or the trick has been tried before. Not this one, though. I've never seen one golfer standing on another golfer's shoulders with a driver in his hand ready to roll.
And yet that's what's going on here as this brave (?) or insane (?) hacker pumps one down the driving range after his buddy juggles it for a while. This seems like a page right out of the Bryan Brothers' playbook. In fact, I'm a little surprised they've never tried this one before.
Anyway, well done, fellas, and kudos not only on pulling this off but on not tearing an ACL in the process.
