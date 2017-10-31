WATCH: Golfer takes a club to the hip during monumentally stupid trick shot

When a bruised hip is the best case scenario, maybe put the club down

Golf. It's such a refined sport.

Say goodbye to having kids... 🏌️‍♂️🍒😲 #HeGone #GolfStarz

A post shared by Golf Starz - The New Wave ™ (@golf_starz) on

Any video that starts with a man lying down in front of another one with his hands up and a golf ball protruding from his groin is going to end one of one ways: Not great. The Instagram account golf_starz linked this trick shot, where a guy decided to try to recreate Robin Hood with golf. The problem? The guy swinging the club isn't Robin Hood.

He winds up, and there's a kind of pause, and then... He misses. So badly, in fact, that he hits the hip of the guy serving as the tee. It seems to take a second to set in, presumably because his body was punishing him for putting it through this. It's not great when the best case scenario is the guy missing and hitting a meatier part of the body than what the tee is protruding from. What I'm saying is, don't try this. There's nothing to be gained. 

Show Comments Hide Comments
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories