WATCH: Golfer takes a club to the hip during monumentally stupid trick shot

Golf. It's such a refined sport.

Any video that starts with a man lying down in front of another one with his hands up and a golf ball protruding from his groin is going to end one of one ways: Not great. The Instagram account golf_starz linked this trick shot, where a guy decided to try to recreate Robin Hood with golf. The problem? The guy swinging the club isn't Robin Hood.

He winds up, and there's a kind of pause, and then... He misses. So badly, in fact, that he hits the hip of the guy serving as the tee. It seems to take a second to set in, presumably because his body was punishing him for putting it through this. It's not great when the best case scenario is the guy missing and hitting a meatier part of the body than what the tee is protruding from. What I'm saying is, don't try this. There's nothing to be gained.