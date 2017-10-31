WATCH: Golfer takes a club to the hip during monumentally stupid trick shot
When a bruised hip is the best case scenario, maybe put the club down
Golf. It's such a refined sport.
Any video that starts with a man lying down in front of another one with his hands up and a golf ball protruding from his groin is going to end one of one ways: Not great. The Instagram account golf_starz linked this trick shot, where a guy decided to try to recreate Robin Hood with golf. The problem? The guy swinging the club isn't Robin Hood.
He winds up, and there's a kind of pause, and then... He misses. So badly, in fact, that he hits the hip of the guy serving as the tee. It seems to take a second to set in, presumably because his body was punishing him for putting it through this. It's not great when the best case scenario is the guy missing and hitting a meatier part of the body than what the tee is protruding from. What I'm saying is, don't try this. There's nothing to be gained.
-
Shriners picks: Young Americans to star
Will another 20-something American insert himself into the conversation?
-
Paul Casey re-joins Euro Tour for 2018
The Englishman will play a bigger schedule in 2018 in hopes of making it to Paris
-
Tiger Woods announces return in Nov.
Woods is healed from a back injury and ready to play professionally after being cleared by...
-
Shriners Open odds, picks, projections
SportsLine simulated the Shriners Open 10,000 times and came up with some surprising picks
-
Shooter McGavin arrested for DUI
This is not a great look for Christopher McDonald
-
Hoffman to donate check to Vegas
Pretty great move here from Chuck Hoffman
Add a Comment