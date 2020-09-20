Avert your eyes if you are sensitive to graphic material because this six-putt from 4 feet is a tough one to stomach. Danny Lee took not one, two, three, four or five putts on the 18th green at Winged Foot Golf Club during Round 3 of the U.S. Open on Sunday. He took six of them. Six. Starting from 4 feet!

Again, the footage is an abomination, but it's here if you want to subject yourself to it. Here is the official distance of each putt, according to the U.S. Open website.

Putt 1: 4 feet

Putt 2: 5 feet, 7 inches

Putt 3: 5 feet, 10 inches

Putt 4: 6 feet, 11 inches

Putt 5: 3 feet, 9 inches

Putt 6: 7 feet, 7 inches

Incredibly, Lee actually made the longest of the six putts. It becomes clear before the third putt that Lee does not care about what he makes on the hole and only cares about voicing his frustration through his putter. There are shades of Phil Mickelson at the 2018 U.S. Open at Shinnecock when Lefty hit a still-moving ball, which led to complete and utter outrage for multiple days.

Lee ended up with a 9 on the hole to touch off a 78. As you may have already guessed, he promptly withdrew from the tournament, claiming a wrist injury. He shot 70-75 in the first two rounds before joining Andrew Putnam as WDs from Winged Foot with injury.

The 18th hole was the fourth-hardest hole of the day on Saturday, playing to an average of +0.419 over par. Lee had actually played fine throughout a day that saw scores more than 3 over. He was 3 over going to the 18th after making birdie on No. 17 before this disaster of a hole. According to Golf Digest, Lee lost over 8 (!!!) strokes to the field on the day with his putter and took 39 putts to complete his 78.