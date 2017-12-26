WATCH: Graham DeLaet turns tables on golf fans by yelling at office employees

This video of the mild-mannered Canadian screaming in cubicles is fantastic

Graham DeLaet decided to turn the tables this Christmas on golf fans. Golfers, he noted, endure all kinds of inane yelling during their rounds, so DeLaet decided to plant some hidden cameras and run around yelling "mashed potatoes" and other ridiculous phrases at random office employees.

It starts out hilariously with two terrified workers (that would be me) but fades a little bit as more and more people become aware of what's going on.

Well done by DeLaet and a reminder to never, ever yell "baba booey" or "mashed potatoes" at a professional golf event.

CBS Sports Writer

Kyle Porter began his sports writing career with CBS Sports in 2012. He covers golf, writes poetry about Rory McIlroy's swing, stays ready on Tiger watch and loves the Masters more than anyone you know.... Full Bio

