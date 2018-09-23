WATCH: Here's what a $10 million putt looks like as Justin Rose wins the 2018 FedEx Cup
After a disappointing start, the No. 1 player in the world closed like a boss
Justin Rose's final round at the 2018 Tour Championship, ultimately won by Tiger Woods, did not start as he planned. Rose played the first 17 holes in 4 over and came to the 18th hole at East Lake Golf Club needing a birdie to finish at 6 under on the week and in a tie for fourth at the event. The significance there is that a T4 finish or better would also win Rose the FedEx Cup and $10 million.
Can you imagine needing to make one birdie for $10 million? Rose pummeled his tee shot into parts unknown 359 yards away from the tee box. From there he had 206 yards to the green and sneaked his second shot onto the green. Two putts from there for eight figures.
After a good lag on the first putt, Rose easily poured in the second for an unfathomable sum of money. The T4 touched off what has been a great run for Rose through these playoffs. After missing the cut at The Northern Trust, Rose finished second, second and T4 in the final three events to win the FedEx Cup and big money prize. It's the first FedEx Cup trophy of his career.
-
Tiger draws massive crowd in first win
You have to see it to believe it because in the moment it was truly unbelievable
-
Tiger Woods wins 2018 Tour Championship
In winning his 80th PGA Tour event and first since 2013, Woods showed us the magic is still...
-
How to watch the 2018 Tour Championship
Find out when and how to watch the 2018 Tour Championship live this week
-
Tour Championship, FedExCup purse, money
Big Cat could be in for a lucrative pay day on Sunday at East Lake
-
A lot at stake for Woods in final round
Big Cat is looking for his first win since 2013 on Sunday at East Lake
-
Tour Champ. Rd. 4, Tiger tee times
Justin Rose and Rory McIlroy will try and run down Big Cat on Sunday