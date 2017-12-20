WATCH: Hilarious all-sports golf challenge results in disastrous, amazing shots

The good folks at Dude Perfect recently posted their second all-sports golf challenge, and it was incredible. The premise here is that they play golf with everything but a golf ball. Footballs, baseballs, softballs, ping pong balls, billiards balls and tennis balls are struck on the golf course, and it all makes for an amazing watch.

There are water shots when not laying up, horrendous whiffs and a couple of legitimately great strikes. The ending on the playoff hole with the long putt from Tyler was incredible. What a putt, what a win, what a video.