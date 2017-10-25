Watch HSBC Champions 2017: Live stream online, TV channel, start time
Find out when and how to watch the 2017 HSBC Champions live this week
We get a good one this week in China as Dustin Johnson, Jason Day, Phil Mickelson, Henrik Stenson and defending champion Hideki Matsuyama will show out for the first WGC event of the year in Shanghai. For the third straight week, we'll be seeing a no-cut limited field event for a boatload of money, which means the golf should be high-quality.
This tournament has produced great champions in recent years -- Johnson, Matsuyama and Mickelson are three of them -- and I expect more of the same this year. You'll have to stay up late (or wake up early) to catch the action, but this week it might be worth it.
Here's a look at the schedule of events so you can watch all the action.
All times Eastern; streaming start times approximated
Rounds 1-2 -- Thursday and Friday
Round starts: 8:50 p.m.
Live TV coverage: 10 p.m. - 4 a.m. on Golf Channel
Live stream online: 10 p.m. - 4 a.m. on fuboTV (try for free!)
Round 3-4 -- Saturday and Sunday
Round starts: 8:50 p.m.
Live TV coverage: 11 p.m. - 4 a.m. on Golf Channel
Live stream online: 11 p.m. - 4 a.m. on fuboTV (try for free!)
-
Shot Clock Masters coming in 2018
Wait ... that's really the name?
-
Senior player slams driver after penalty
Scott McCarron got one of the worst breaks in recent memory with this ball and club drop
-
HSBC Champions preview: Stars show up
Who can take the first WGC event of the season?
-
U.S. Open returns to Pebble in 2027
The most picturesque course in the U.S. will once again hold its national open
-
Tiger Woods hearing bumped to Friday
For some reason, Big Cat won't go before a judge after his hearing got bumped
-
This golf duo pulls off an insane trick
One golfer on another golfer's shoulders while hitting a drive off a juggled ball is insan...
Add a Comment