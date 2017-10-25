Watch HSBC Champions 2017: Live stream online, TV channel, start time

We get a good one this week in China as Dustin Johnson, Jason Day, Phil Mickelson, Henrik Stenson and defending champion Hideki Matsuyama will show out for the first WGC event of the year in Shanghai. For the third straight week, we'll be seeing a no-cut limited field event for a boatload of money, which means the golf should be high-quality.

This tournament has produced great champions in recent years -- Johnson, Matsuyama and Mickelson are three of them -- and I expect more of the same this year. You'll have to stay up late (or wake up early) to catch the action, but this week it might be worth it.

Here's a look at the schedule of events so you can watch all the action.

All times Eastern; streaming start times approximated

Rounds 1-2 -- Thursday and Friday

Round starts: 8:50 p.m.

Live TV coverage: 10 p.m. - 4 a.m. on Golf Channel

Live stream online: 10 p.m. - 4 a.m.

Round 3-4 -- Saturday and Sunday

Round starts: 8:50 p.m.

Live TV coverage: 11 p.m. - 4 a.m. on Golf Channel

Live stream online: 11 p.m. - 4 a.m.