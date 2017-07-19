WATCH: Huge gator invades golf course in Boca Raton, casually strolls away
Why do people even golf in Florida anymore?
Gators are super-spy Sterling Archer's single greatest fear for a reason. No matter where they're at, they're just going to stroll around like they own the place, and who's going to tell them no? Certainly not the golfers at Osprey Point Golf Course in Boca Raton, Florida. They captured a video of a giant gator strolling across the course before sliding into the water.
LOOK AT THAT THING. Florida is basically the Australia of the United States, solely because of monsters like that. Then he slithers into the water like "well, going to wait on some unsuspecting prey, bye golfers." Moral of the story: Don't golf in Florida. Which would probably cripple Florida's economy if it was followed, but at least we won't have to see gators sauntering around on video.
