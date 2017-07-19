WATCH: Huge gator invades golf course in Boca Raton, casually strolls away

Gators are super-spy Sterling Archer's single greatest fear for a reason. No matter where they're at, they're just going to stroll around like they own the place, and who's going to tell them no? Certainly not the golfers at Osprey Point Golf Course in Boca Raton, Florida. They captured a video of a giant gator strolling across the course before sliding into the water.

HOLY SCHNIKES! Look at this gator in Boca Raton at Osprey Point Golf Course! @WPTV pic.twitter.com/cxVo3L0pOO — Chris Stewart (@CStewartWPTV) July 19, 2017

LOOK AT THAT THING. Florida is basically the Australia of the United States, solely because of monsters like that. Then he slithers into the water like "well, going to wait on some unsuspecting prey, bye golfers." Moral of the story: Don't golf in Florida. Which would probably cripple Florida's economy if it was followed, but at least we won't have to see gators sauntering around on video.