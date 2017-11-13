WATCH: Ian Poulter, other European Tour pros give hilariously bad golf lessons

The European Tour is still the best. For all the zany ideas they've come up with over the years, this one might be the funniest and best one yet.

Padraig Harrington, Lee Westwood, Ian Poulter and Martin Kaymer were asked to give amateurs horrendous advice on the golf course, and they happily obliged.

From stretching their eyes and fingers to covering up the golf ball with grass to humming while you swing, the lessons and reactions were spectacular to watch.

When Poulter had his pupil swing one-handed and let go of the club, I almost lost it. "How does that feel? It feels great doesn't it?" A couple of hilarious and amazing moments, and another great European Tour video is in the books.