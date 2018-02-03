WATCH: Ian Poulter shanks tee shot on raucous 16th hole at 2018 Phoenix Open
This shank from the Englishman on the famous 16th hole is both hideous and amazing
Ian Poulter is playing pretty well at the Waste Management Phoenix Open, but he had a hilariously poor moment on the 16th hole earlier in the week. Poulter hit a dead cold shank on the famous par-3 that went into the stands. I repeat, Poulter hit a ball into the stands on the raucous 16th hole!
The best part was that he gave a leaping high-five to a fan just after the shot. That's not necessarily a move I would have expected from Poulter, but it was the right one. When you hit a shank like that on this hole, you sort of just have to own it.
The second-best part of the whole thing was that the ball was thrown back out of the stands.
And the third-best part was the ShotLink result. That's not good...
Poulter was a pretty great sport about the entire thing. Poulter is 6-under through three rounds and sits just outside the top 20. He has a bogey and two pars on the 16th this week.
