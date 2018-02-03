WATCH: Ian Poulter shanks tee shot on raucous 16th hole at 2018 Phoenix Open

Ian Poulter is playing pretty well at the Waste Management Phoenix Open, but he had a hilariously poor moment on the 16th hole earlier in the week. Poulter hit a dead cold shank on the famous par-3 that went into the stands. I repeat, Poulter hit a ball into the stands on the raucous 16th hole!

The best part was that he gave a leaping high-five to a fan just after the shot. That's not necessarily a move I would have expected from Poulter, but it was the right one. When you hit a shank like that on this hole, you sort of just have to own it.

Out of all the places to hit a shank, 16 at Waste Management might be the worst. pic.twitter.com/XNmLG4QVAw — Skratch (@Skratch) February 3, 2018

The second-best part of the whole thing was that the ball was thrown back out of the stands.

They threw it back! They chanted and a dude actually threw it back onto the fairway https://t.co/P5z0k2MIQV — No Laying Up (@NoLayingUp) February 3, 2018

And the third-best part was the ShotLink result. That's not good...

Poulter was a pretty great sport about the entire thing. Poulter is 6-under through three rounds and sits just outside the top 20. He has a bogey and two pars on the 16th this week.