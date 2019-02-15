WATCH: J.B. Holmes makes ace at Genesis Open to join Jordan Spieth atop leaderboard

After making a bogey at the par-5 fifth hole at Riviera Country Club on Friday, J.B. Holmes looked as if he would play out the string on the front nine and sit near Jordan Spieth's clubhouse lead of 7-under 64. He probably didn't anticipate acing the very next hole.

Holmes, 5 under at the time, pumped an iron over the flag at No. 6 and spun it all the way back into the cup for the eagle 1 on the par 3 to get to 7 under on the day with three holes remaining on the easier side of the course (Holmes started Round 1 on the back nine).

No. 6 is playing as one of the four easiest holes on the course, but that was the first ace of the day and might give Holmes the outright lead before the end of the first round. He's slated to go back out in the afternoon to start his second round while Spieth and the group that teed off first on Thursday won't start their second round until Saturday morning.

Here's a look at the ace and Holmes's trademark squatting fist pump.