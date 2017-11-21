WATCH: Jeremy Roenick catches a rattlesnake with some golf clubs

Please do not try this at home

Jeremy Roenick is many different things to many different people, I'm sure. But in my limited interaction with his online persona, I am sure of only two. The first is that he's a lover of golf. The second is that he might be a crazy person.

Those two world collided last week when Roenick captured a rattlesnake with two golf clubs before grabbing it by the head and discarding it. The video made me nauseous, and it made whoever was filming nauseous as well. You can hear someone in the background saying, "Don't pick him up. No!"

To which Roenick responds, "That's how you catch a rattler."

Eat your heart out, Mike Gundy.

