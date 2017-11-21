WATCH: Jeremy Roenick catches a rattlesnake with some golf clubs
Please do not try this at home
Jeremy Roenick is many different things to many different people, I'm sure. But in my limited interaction with his online persona, I am sure of only two. The first is that he's a lover of golf. The second is that he might be a crazy person.
Those two world collided last week when Roenick captured a rattlesnake with two golf clubs before grabbing it by the head and discarding it. The video made me nauseous, and it made whoever was filming nauseous as well. You can hear someone in the background saying, "Don't pick him up. No!"
To which Roenick responds, "That's how you catch a rattler."
Eat your heart out, Mike Gundy.
Wink of the CBS eye to FTW
-
Lexi Thompson misses 2-ft putt, wins $1M
The 2017 LPGA Tour season came full circle on Sunday
-
Jake Owen exempt into Web.com Tour event
The Web.com Tour certainly is not shying away from handing out sponsor exemptions
-
Euro player hits 2-yard wide fairway
This video of Ross Fisher hitting a perfect drive is fabulous
-
Cook takes first PGA Tour win at RSM
The rookie gets his first-ever win in just his 14th PGA Tour start
-
Rahm takes tourney, Fleetwood wins Race
The final event of the European Tour season had an anticlimactic ending, but Fleetwood took...
-
Cook leads by three going to Sunday
A PGA Tour rookie looking for his first win will take a nice lead into the final round of the...
Add a Comment