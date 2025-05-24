There are some heavy hearts this week at the Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas, as Sunday will mark the one-year anniversary of the tragic death of Grayson Murray.

Murray withdrew from the second round of the 2024 event after the 16th hole and the next day the golf world learned the shocking news that he had taken his own life at just 30 years old. Murray had been open about some of the mental health challenges he had faced during his time on the PGA Tour, and this week his family was on hand for some closure and to look to help others battling mental health problems.

During the third-round broadcast Saturday, CBS Sports' Jim Nantz paid tribute to Murray, offered a remembrance of the emotional weekend from last year and highlighted his family making a donation to the Ben Hogan Foundation that provides mental health services in Murray's honor.

The news of Murray's death last year was shocking and also created a dialogue about the mental health challenges players can face in the world of professional golf. The grind of PGA Tour life can be isolating and Murray's death put a spotlight on that issue and how the sport can look to do more to address mental health issues and to provide support for players who might be struggling.