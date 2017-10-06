WATCH: John Daly honors Tom Petty with Gavin DeGraw at Safeway Open concert
Long John had some fun at the Safeway Open this week
John Daly is playing the Safeway Open on the PGA Tour this week in Napa, California, and after his first round on Thursday, he had a little fun with musician Gavin DeGraw. Daly, an avid musician himself, helped DeGraw honor Tom Petty, who passed away earlier this week.
The duo sang Petty's famous "I Won't Back Down," and they did it pretty well. The crowd loved it, of course, because Daly was involved.
Long John is playing in his 31st PGA Tour season this year, although he hasn't made a cut since he finished T10 at the 2015 Puerto Rico Open. His last win came at the Buick Invitational in 2004, although he did win on the PGA Tour Champions earlier in 2017. Daly has played just seven total PGA Tour events in the last two seasons.
Daly shot a 2-over 74 in the first round of the Safeway Open, but he did take a photo with some fans guzzling beers at the event.
