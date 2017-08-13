WATCH: Jon Rahm proves he's a wizard by hitting a shot backward onto the green

Rahm had no desire to deal with the water hazard, so he back-handed his ball into fair play

The water hazard running along the 18th hole at Quail Hollow has been particularly penalizing this week at the 99th PGA Championship. Players have had shots roll into the creek, and many more have been forced into precarious positions because of its placement. 

Jon Rahm found his ball just on the edge of the water on Sunday, and in order to avoid both grounding his club in the hazard and getting his feet wet on the final hole of the championship, he decided to hit it backward. And we're not talking about a little punch, either. This was a full reverse chip shot. Rahm got under the ball, made great contact and put it on the green. 

The crowd went wild, and Rahm had a nice highlight to finish the an otherwise frustrating round of 75 to close the tournament outside the top-50 with a +7 score of 291. 

