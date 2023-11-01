Jon Rahm probably did not grow up dreaming of throwing out the first pitch in a World Series game between the Diamondbacks and Rangers. Yet there he was on Tuesday night, in a green jacket and tie, tossing one over the plate before his hometown D-Backs lost Game 4 to the Rangers 11-7.

Rahm, who attended Arizona State and still lives in the Phoenix area, was being celebrated for his Masters victory earlier this year over Brooks Koepka. The pitch he threw was not great, but at least he got it to the plate. It has gone far worse for far more famous folks than Rahm when it comes to first pitches.

It has been the best year of Rahm's career thus far. He won four times, including that Masters, and finished in the top 10 in two other majors as well. He's also coming off the second Ryder Cup victory of his career and collected three points in Rome after going 2-0-2 in the 44th edition of that event. Rahm has only played once since that Ryder Cup -- a T9 at the Spanish Open -- but he is expected to play at the DP World Tour Championship in two weeks.

Rahm is not the only Masters champion to have attended this World Series. Jordan Spieth and Scottie Scheffler were at Game 1 in Arlington, Texas, sitting with YouTube trick shot artists Dude Perfect. No first pitch in Texas for those guys, but then again, neither is the reigning Masters champion.

@Rangers