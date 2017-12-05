WATCH: Jordan Spieth acts like a fan interrupting Rickie Fowler's TV interview

After competing against Rickie Fowler at the Hero World Challenge all week, Jordan Spieth congratulated his pal during Fowler's post-round interview with NBC. The only problem? The red light was on, and Fowler was live on national television. That didn't stop Spieth, though, who nearly climbed a fence to dole out a high five.

One of @RickieFowler's biggest fans interrupts his winner's interview to congratulate him. 🙌 pic.twitter.com/fEXJ7pvvbY — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) December 3, 2017

There's a history there, too. Fowler has been quick to congratulate Spieth and Justin Thomas on their major championship wins, which Spieth told ESPN recently has meant a lot.

"We're all going to want to be a part of (Rickie's first major championship celebration)," Spieth told ESPN. "That guy is one of the nicest human beings in the world. It's genuine. That's what a lot of people don't realize. He's not doing it for any other reason. When he celebrates with us, it's because he's genuinely happy for us."

And it's clear that Spieth was genuinely happy for him in winning in the Bahamas on Sunday.