WATCH: Jordan Spieth acts like a fan interrupting Rickie Fowler's TV interview
Just a fan paying his respects at the Hero World Challenge
After competing against Rickie Fowler at the Hero World Challenge all week, Jordan Spieth congratulated his pal during Fowler's post-round interview with NBC. The only problem? The red light was on, and Fowler was live on national television. That didn't stop Spieth, though, who nearly climbed a fence to dole out a high five.
There's a history there, too. Fowler has been quick to congratulate Spieth and Justin Thomas on their major championship wins, which Spieth told ESPN recently has meant a lot.
"We're all going to want to be a part of (Rickie's first major championship celebration)," Spieth told ESPN. "That guy is one of the nicest human beings in the world. It's genuine. That's what a lot of people don't realize. He's not doing it for any other reason. When he celebrates with us, it's because he's genuinely happy for us."
And it's clear that Spieth was genuinely happy for him in winning in the Bahamas on Sunday.
-
Tiger Woods advocate for bifurcation
Big Cat thinks there should be different golf balls for amateurs and pros
-
QBE Shootout odds, picks, predictions
SportsLine simulated the 2017 QBE Shootout 10,000 times and came up with some surprising p...
-
Hoffmann reveals MD diagnosis
The No. 189 player in the world is fighting an incurable disease
-
Tiger's old coaches weigh in
Big Cat has a better swing and a new lease on life after over two years on the shelf
-
Tiger 'excited' about pain-free T9
Big Cat feels good after 72 holes in the Bahamas
-
Looking at Tiger Woods' 2018 schedule
Nobody knows exactly what Big Cat's near future holds, but it's going to be centered on Au...
Add a Comment