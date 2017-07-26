WATCH: Jordan Spieth drinks from Claret Jug at Randy Rogers concert
The Texan is clearly enjoying his time with the Jug
The Tour de Spieth continued this week in Dallas as Open Championship winner Jordan Spieth attended a concert featuring Randy Rogers and Wade Bowen during their "Hold My Beer And Watch This" tour at the House of Blues in Dallas.
Spieth and Co. drank from the Claret Jug on stage (Shiner Bock beer, apparently), and their fans loved every second of it.
"I'm going to thoroughly enjoy this," Spieth said on Sunday after winning The Open. "I look back on [2015] and thought, 'yeah, I enjoyed it,' but I never realized the significance until you kind of hit a low, hit a pitfall, to appreciate the high so much. And this is as much of a high as I've ever experienced in my golfing life. And I'm going to enjoy it more than I've enjoyed anything that I've accomplished in the past.
