Former World No. 1 Jordan Spieth has shown once again why he held that distinction at one point on the PGA Tour. The 27-year-old Texas native holed out for the second time this weekend at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am on the Monterey Peninsula.

This one happened on the 16th hole after a less-than-stellar Saturday that saw him slip a bit in the leaderboard after beginning the day third overall. Thanks to his trusty 8-iron, this shot on Saturday ended up smoothly winding in for eagle.

The incredible shot helped him finish 13-under after three rounds of the Pebble Beach Pro-Am, and, more importantly, to the top of the competition's leaderboard. As mentioned before this is the second time this tournament that he has pulled off something similar. That one happened on the 10th hole at Pebble Beach Golf Links on Thursday that rolled back into the cup.

It was also noteworthy because the highlight happened right next to defending champion Nick Taylor and Rickie Fowler.

As Golfweek noted, Spieth became just the second player to have two hole-outs of over 100 yards in one tournament. The last one was Blake Adams, who did so back in 2010.