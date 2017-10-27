WATCH: Jordan Spieth peppers James Corden with wedges on 'Late Late Show'

Jordan Spieth went on the "Late Late Show with James Corden" to discuss his recent round with Barack Obama and ... work on his short game? That's what happened when Corden strapped himself to a rotating disc and let Spieth hit a wedge his way, ostensibly at the holes surrounding his body.

Spieth hit a couple of them in (I think), but he nailed Corden with a few others, which was for some reason enthralling and hilarious. The best part of the entire thing was Spieth telling Corden to stop yelling at him. Great stuff from the No. 2 player in the world.