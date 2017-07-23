WATCH: Jordan Spieth rebounds with insane star-making eagle putt at British Open

Jordan Spieth's had one of the more entertaining hours of golf I can remember in recent major championship history. After taking an unplayable on the 13th hole on Sunday at the 146th Open Championship, Spieth bounced back with a birdie after nearly making an ace on the par-3 14th. Then came the par-5 15th.

After a great drive and a solid second shot, Spieth knocked in a long eagle putt -- seemingly over 50 feet -- to retake the lead by one over playing partner Matt Kuchar. The best part? He turned to his caddie Michael Greller and told him, "Go get that."

Whoo boy, we have ourselves a hell of a final round of The Open Championship.