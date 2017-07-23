WATCH: Jordan Spieth rebounds with insane star-making eagle putt at British Open

Jordan Spieth bounced back from near disaster with a birdie-eagle punch on Sunday

Jordan Spieth's had one of the more entertaining hours of golf I can remember in recent major championship history. After taking an unplayable on the 13th hole on Sunday at the 146th Open Championship, Spieth bounced back with a birdie after nearly making an ace on the par-3 14th. Then came the par-5 15th.

After a great drive and a solid second shot, Spieth knocked in a long eagle putt -- seemingly over 50 feet -- to retake the lead by one over playing partner Matt Kuchar. The best part? He turned to his caddie Michael Greller and told him, "Go get that."

Whoo boy, we have ourselves a hell of a final round of The Open Championship.

CBS Sports Writer

Kyle Porter began his sports writing career with CBS Sports in 2012. He covers golf, writes poetry about Rory McIlroy's swing, stays ready on Tiger watch and loves the Masters more than anyone you know.... Full Bio

