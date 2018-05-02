WATCH: Justin Thomas assists fan in marriage proposal at Wells Fargo Championship
Pretty cool moment as the No. 2 player in the world helps two fans make a lifetime memory
Justin Thomas has some great memories at Quail Hollow. That's where he won the 2017 PGA Championship, his first major victory. On Wednesday, he helped two fans make some pretty sweet memories of their own.
Thomas, the No. 2 player in the world, helped a fan propose during his pro-am on Wednesday in Charlotte. Thomas and the fan acted as if they had met before -- which, of course, they had -- and Thomas slyly pulled a glove and ball out of his pocket just before the deed went down.
They sealed the incredible moment with a group hug, and Thomas just made two fans for life as he goes for his third victory of the season this week.
