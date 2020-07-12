Collin Morikawa won Sunday's Workday Charity Open at Muirfield Village in Ohio, but before he could claim victory, Morikawa and Justin Thomas traded impressive long-range putts when they were locked in a sudden-death playoff after finishing tied atop the leaderboard at 19-under after 72 holes.
First, Thomas made his birdie from 50-feet:
This putt will leave you speechless. @JustinThomas34 from 50 FEET out 😳pic.twitter.com/AOhwoW4cdh— GOLFonCBS (@GOLFonCBS) July 12, 2020
Then, Morikawa, matched with a birdie of his own and hit his putt to extend the playoff, from 24-feet:
.@collin_morikawa DELIVERED to extend the playoff 👀pic.twitter.com/ZBBXwyAlgF— GOLFonCBS (@GOLFonCBS) July 12, 2020
The 23-year-old Morikawa would ultimately hold off Thomas with a par on the third playoff hole to notch his second career PGA Tour win in just 24 professional starts.
