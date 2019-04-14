WATCH: Justin Thomas drains day's second hole-in-one at 16th hole as Masters 2019 heats up

No. 16 at the Masters is allowing for some history on Sunday. Only hours after Bryson DeChambeau aced the 170-yard par-3 and celebrated accordingly, Justin Thomas followed suit by making his own hole-in-one at the 16th. Thomas followed playing partner Jon Rahm, who got within inches of an ace, by landing his ball at the front of the green and with some pace. The ball slowly trickled its way right to left and faded towards the pin before dropping right into the bottom of the cup.

Thomas' ace was met with high-fives all around from the caddies, Rahm and Phil Mickelson. Lefty finished with a par while Rahm birdied the hole.

The ace for Thomas also helped stop some bleeding for him on the second nine after he went bogey-bogey on 14 and 15. It moved him to 3 under on the day with two holes to play and 9 under on the tournament, within three strokes of co-leaders Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele.

Thomas is the 22nd golfer to ace the 16th in Masters history and the second on Sunday, joining DeChambeau.