Justin Thomas ended his second round at the 2025 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am with a bang as he holed out from the greenside bunker on the par-5 18th for an eagle. He wasn't finished, however, as the two-time major champion picked up where he left off Saturday morning in the early stages of his third round at one of the PGA Tour's signature events.

After making a pair of pars to kick off his Moving Day, Thomas took the lid off the hole on the par-4 3rd. Splitting the fairway, the smooth-swinging right hander wielded a wedge to perfection as his ball bounced before the hole and attempted to put on the brakes, though the hole ultimately got in the way.

Finding the bottom of the cup, Thomas' second eagle in his last four holes pushed his name to 10 under for the tournament. He has since tacked on a few bogeys as the conditions at Pebble Beach have worsened dramatically as the day has progressed. Thomas has yet to add another par breaker to his scorecard, but with the way he is swinging it, the possibility is never too far away.

Sepp Straka continues to carry the lead with the likes of Tom Kim and Rory McIlroy making a move up the leaderboard at a rainy and blustery Pebble Beach.