WATCH: Justin Thomas holes out on 72nd hole at WGC-Mexico Championship

Justin Thomas nearly holed out for eagle to win the Honda Classic last week on the 72nd hole. Instead, he settled for a birdie and took the trophy in a playoff.

This week he may have actually done what he almost did at PGA National. Thomas holed out for eagle on the par-4 18th hole on Sunday for an absurd 64 to follow his 62 on Saturday. It gave Thomas, who was tied at the top of the board at the time, a two-stroke lead over Phil Mickelson and Rafa Cabrera Bello as he finished up.

It was as ridiculous a closing shot given the stakes as we've seen probably since Jordan Spieth walked off a win at the Travelers Championship last year out of the bunker. If Thomas can hang on to the lead, this win would be his eighth (!) in his last 32 appearances and the ninth overall of his career.