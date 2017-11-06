WATCH: Justin Thomas pumps up crowd at Alabama-LSU during trophy recognition
The No. 3 player in the world was honored on Saturday in Tuscaloosa
It's been a big 2017 for Justin Thomas. He's had five wins, his first major, a rise to No. 3 in the world, his first Presidents Cup and on Saturday he was honored for all of his efforts at the Alabama-LSU football game.
Thomas attended Alabama from 2012-13 and won a title with the Tide in that second year before turning pro. He clearly loves Tuscaloosa, and Tuscaloosa loves its champions. Thomas even got to spend some time with Nick Saban in the days leading up to the game.
We likely won't see Thomas again until the Hero World Challenge at the end of November. He'll tee it up there with Tiger Woods, Jordan Spieth, Dustin Johnson and others to cap off what has been the most successful year of his professional life to date.
