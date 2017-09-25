WATCH: Justin Thomas showered with champagne upon Presidents Cup arrival

Justin Thomas took home the FedEx Cup title and $10 million prize on Sunday at East Lake. He then flew to New York where he was greeted by the rest of his Presidents Cup teammates (and their wives) with a champagne shower and drink from the bottle.

Daniel Berger, Rickie Fowler, Charley Hoffman and others greeted the guy who totaled $20 million in on-course earnings this year, and it appears that Phil Mickelson's wife, Amy, says at the end, "He gets the bill."

I'm sure he won't mind.