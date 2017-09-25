WATCH: Justin Thomas showered with champagne upon Presidents Cup arrival

The $10 million man got a party when he got to New York

Justin Thomas took home the FedEx Cup title and $10 million prize on Sunday at East Lake. He then flew to New York where he was greeted by the rest of his Presidents Cup teammates (and their wives) with a champagne shower and drink from the bottle.

Daniel Berger, Rickie Fowler, Charley Hoffman and others greeted the guy who totaled $20 million in on-course earnings this year, and it appears that Phil Mickelson's wife, Amy, says at the end, "He gets the bill."

I'm sure he won't mind. 

CBS Sports Writer

Kyle Porter began his sports writing career with CBS Sports in 2012. He covers golf, writes poetry about Rory McIlroy's swing, stays ready on Tiger watch and loves the Masters more than anyone you know.... Full Bio

