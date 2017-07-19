WATCH: Kevin Na makes ace in 2017 British Open practice round

This hole-in-one at Royal Birkdale on Wednesday touched off pre-Open practice

Kevin Na played a practice round on Wednesday with James Hahn (who just got into the Open Championship after an injury to Brandt Snedeker) and made an ace in the process on the par-3 14th hole at Royal Birkdale.

The best part was Na saying, "Ohhhhh baby" and chasing after it (in a practice round!) Na has 250-1 odds to win the tournament this week and does not have a top-10 finish at The Open in his career.

CBS Sports Writer

Kyle Porter began his sports writing career with CBS Sports in 2012. He covers golf, writes poetry about Rory McIlroy's swing, stays ready on Tiger watch and loves the Masters more than anyone you know.... Full Bio

Show Comments Hide Comments
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
Golfbook