WATCH: Kevin Na makes ace in 2017 British Open practice round
This hole-in-one at Royal Birkdale on Wednesday touched off pre-Open practice
Kevin Na played a practice round on Wednesday with James Hahn (who just got into the Open Championship after an injury to Brandt Snedeker) and made an ace in the process on the par-3 14th hole at Royal Birkdale.
The best part was Na saying, "Ohhhhh baby" and chasing after it (in a practice round!) Na has 250-1 odds to win the tournament this week and does not have a top-10 finish at The Open in his career.
-
Watch the 2017 British Open live stream
Find out when and how to watch the 2017 Open Championship live this week
-
2017 British Open TV schedule, channel
What channel is the British Open on? Find out when and how to watch live from Royal Birkda...
-
Will 1st-time major winner streak go on?
From Rickie Fowler to Hideki Matsuyama, we could get several more consecutive first-time w...
-
Kid pures shot after trick
This will make you feel bad about your golf game
-
R&A declares fairway OB at Open
Royal Birkdale got some interesting news this week
-
British Open 2017: Surprising picks
SportsLine simulated the 2017 British Open 10,000 times and came up with some surprising p...
Add a Comment