WATCH: Kevin Na makes ace in 2017 British Open practice round

Kevin Na played a practice round on Wednesday with James Hahn (who just got into the Open Championship after an injury to Brandt Snedeker) and made an ace in the process on the par-3 14th hole at Royal Birkdale.

The best part was Na saying, "Ohhhhh baby" and chasing after it (in a practice round!) Na has 250-1 odds to win the tournament this week and does not have a top-10 finish at The Open in his career.