WATCH: Lee Westwood makes eagle hole-out to get in British Open mix

After shooting a 1-over 71 on Thursday and making bogey at his second hole on Friday, Lee Westwood got involved in the 146th Open Championship with this eagle hole-out at the par-4 5th hole.

The 5th hole was the easiest to par of any on the front nine during the first round.

Westwood got to within five of the leaders with this shot. He hasn't finished in the top 10 of this event since 2013, when he lost to Phil Mickelson at Muirfield.

This was Westwood's third birdie or eagle through the first two days at Royal Birkdale.