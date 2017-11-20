WATCH: Lexi Thompson misses two-foot putt, still takes home $1 million prize

You're not going to believe this, but the CME Group Tour Championship on Sunday was rife with Lexi Thompson on-course drama. Thompson missed a two-foot putt at the final hole that would have gotten her into a playoff with Ariya Jutanugarn.

It's tough to watch.

Thompson did still capture the Race to the CME Globe, which came with a $1 million bonus, but she had a chance at sweeping both the tournament and the season-long race with that putt (akin to winning the Tour Championship and FedEx Cup). According to Golfweek, a win would have also bumped her to No. 1 in the world.

Thompson, of course, withstood quite a bit of drama earlier in the year when she was docked four strokes at the ANA Inspiration and went on to lose in a playoff. This time around, it wasn't quite as bad because she wasn't guaranteed a win even if she made the putt, but I bet she'd like to have that one back.

"It wasn't the way I wanted to end it," Thompson said. "I don't really know what happened there. Yeah, it just happens. I guess it's golf. I guess we all go through situations we don't like sometimes.

"Honestly, I wasn't thinking about it. I putted great the whole day and did my routine; I read it. I mean, wasn't obviously a very long putt. I guess maybe just a little bit of adrenaline. I just had a little mishap in my hands and just pushed off to the right. I guess it's just golf. You know, crazy things happen like that. I'll move on."

Still, Thompson said she learned more this year than maybe any other in her career.

"Probably just never give up (is the most important thing I learned)," she said. "No matter what you're put through, you can always push through anything if you go through it with the right attitude and just keep moving forward. Not going to lie and say some things didn't get me really down and I struggled, but I had to keep on moving on, keep on practicing, keep on training, because I knew I had the talent and I had to show that.

"I love this crazy game and what it puts me through and the challenge of it. It's all learning experience every time I tee it up."