WATCH: Lexi Thompson opens Solheim Cup by driving the first green

Team golf is obviously the best golf, and that is exacerbated when you throw in the national pride of a Ryder Cup or Solheim Cup. The latter is being contended this week in Iowa, and the U.S. is looking for back-to-back victories over the Europeans.

They'll be led by, anong others, Lexi Thompson, who is playing in her third consecutive Solheim Cup.

"This is all about being a team," she said earlier this week. "It's not about yourself. It's about how you come together as a team with your partner, your captain. And you're not only playing for yourself, you're playing for your country and your team and that's what it's all about."

Thompson got the event started strong Friday by driving (!) the 306-yard par-4 first hole with a 3-wood. Her recoil and reaction were Patrick Reed-esque.

"To see the amount of people here in a practice round and taking three hours and 20 minutes to play nine holes, because all the autographs we have to sign, it's unbelievable," Thompson said.

"And it's great for us because we want the fan base to grow. And it's what we deserve. We work hard and we're showing our talent and doing something we love. And we want more and more people to support us. So it means the world to us."

She certainly gave the people what they wanted early Friday: Fireworks.