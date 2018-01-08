WATCH: LPGA golfer tries Phil Mickelon's famous flop trick shot, fails massively

Madelene Sagstrom has hit better shots in her career

LPGA golfer Madelene Sagstrom needs to work on her flop shot. How do I know this? Sagstrom recently posted this video of her trying to hit a flop over her caddie, and it did not go well.

Her poor caddie, Josh Williams, took one to the back of the dome as he played the role of Roger Cleveland in the famous Phil Mickelson lob shot video. Unfortunately for him, Madelene Sagstrom is not Phil Mickelson.

It does seem like everybody got a good chuckle out of the festivities, though.

