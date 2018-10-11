WATCH: Ludicrous ace from Eddie Pepperell propels him into co-lead at 2018 British Masters
I have no idea how this went in
There are breaks. There are big breaks. And then there is what happened to Eddie Pepperell at the British Masters in the first round on Thursday. Pepperell used two eagles, including this ace on the par-3 ninth hole, to shoot a 67 and now co-leads a British Masters that was suspended before completion of Round 1.
Pepperell gets credit for a fabulous shot that one-hopped the pin, but what happened after that was insanity. The ball bounced away from the cup, but was spinning so much that it came back toward the cup and hopped right in for the one. It was the beginning of an eagle-birdie-eagle stretch that propelled him to the 67.
"It was a nice shot, really," Pepperell said. "Funny I missed the putt on the hole before and felt, there's a tough par 3 coming up and then I go and make a hole in one. Funny game. It was obviously bizarre. From where I was standing it looked like it pitched in the hole, jumped up, looked like it was going long because of the height it came out, and then from there just went in. Yeah, very nice."
The hole in one raised $20,000 for charity, which Pepperell of course had a cheeky response to.
"Yeah, perfect. I'd rather have a car, but there you go," he said. "No, no, it's ideal. The whole lot will go to charity, and yeah, it's good."
He'll get a lot more than that if he hangs on to a win at Walton Heath this week. Unfortunately for him, he'll have to take down a red-hot Tommy Fleetwood (who also shot 67) to do it.
