What can't this kid do? In the third round of the 2025 Genesis Invitational, Ludvig Åberg stunted on his tee shot on the downhill par-3 3rd and watched his ball spin back into the bottom of the cup for a hole-in-one. Sending the San Diego faithful into a frenzy, Åberg's ace represents the first hole-in-one of his young PGA Tour career and could not have come at a better time.

Wielding a pitching wedge from 140 yards, Åberg unleashed a controlled swing on the dangerous par 3. With the pin tucked left on a green bisected by a large slope, the 25-year-old's shot painted the flag stick before taking a couple bounces and zipping back towards the pin ultimately finding the bottom.

With the ace, Åberg jumped to 6 under for the tournament and only three strokes behind overnight leader Davis Thompson, who tacked on an opening birdie to kick off his third round.

The Swedish superstar is among the many big names in a chasing pack that includes world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler, world No. 3 Rory McIlroy and Tony Finau, who is making a charge up ahead on the golf course. All are hoping to leave their imprints on this Moving Day at Torrey Pines.

Åberg struck the first blow on what is already proving to be an electric day on the cliffs of California.