WATCH: Two golfers go nuts after making aces at Wyndham Championship
These are a couple of great hole-in-one celebrations
Sunday was a day for holes in one at the Wyndham Championship.
It started with Martin Flores, who needed a miracle on Sunday to get into contention at the Wyndham Championship. He will not vie for the title, despite a 63 in the final round, though he did walk away with this sweet ace on the 16th hole.
Flores hit an 8-iron at the 171-yard par-3 16th to get to 15 under for the tournament, which is where he finished. Then he lost his mind, which you should certainly do when you make an ace in the final regular season round of the 2016-17 PGA Tour season.
Flores was excited for another reason as well. After starting the week 14 spots outside the top 125 of the FedEx Cup points race, he looks like he did enough to hang on inside the top 125 and keep his PGA Tour card for 2017-18.
In other words, depending on how the rest of the day plays out, Flores might have made an ace to keep his job on the PGA Tour. How incredible would that be?
Even more amazing? Flores wasn't the only golfer to make an ace and show off a wild reaction on Sunday. Ben Crane did the same en route to his 67 in the final round.
I give the edge to Flores for his celebration, but both were pretty great. Also, both men get one million Wyndham reward points, which is just what a couple of millionaires need -- free hotel rooms!
