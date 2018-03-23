WATCH: Matt Kuchar makes ace at WGC Match Play, awards signed ball to young fan

Ross Fisher made a birdie on the par-3 7th hole at the 2018 WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play on Friday in the round of pool play. He lost the hole, so you know what that means. His opponent, Matt Kuchar, made an ace at the 181-yard hole.

Kuchar being Kuchar, he raised the roof after holing out and gave his ball to a young fan in the gallery wearing a Jordan Spieth hat. The entire sequence was about as Kuchar as it gets.

Kuchar is 1-0-1 through two rounds and 6 up on Fisher through 11. As long as that holds, and it should, Kuchar will move on to the final 16 on Saturday.