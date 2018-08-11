WATCH: Matt Wallace drains hole-in-one at PGA Championship, stuns by throwing ball into crowd

Wallace aced the 232 yard par-3 16th hole then tossed his ball into the crowd

The 2018 PGA Championship had been short on hole-in-one highlights, but Matt Wallace was dialed in on this tee shot at the 232-yard 16th hole. 

Wallace's shot right on the money, taking a big hop and short roll right into the cup and causing a huge reaction from the crowd. The best reaction, of course, was from Wallace himself after the ace. 

Then, a plot twist! After retrieving his ball from the cup, Wallace tossed it into the crowd! Not a fan of souvenirs, I suppose.  

CBS Sports Writer

Chip Patterson has spent his young career covering college sports from the Old North State. He's been writing and talking about football and basketball for CBS Sports since 2010.

