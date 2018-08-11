WATCH: Matt Wallace drains hole-in-one at PGA Championship, stuns by throwing ball into crowd

The 2018 PGA Championship had been short on hole-in-one highlights, but Matt Wallace was dialed in on this tee shot at the 232-yard 16th hole.

THAT'S AN ACE!

Matt Wallace will always remember this one. pic.twitter.com/E0jUVIkItc — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) August 11, 2018

Wallace's shot right on the money, taking a big hop and short roll right into the cup and causing a huge reaction from the crowd. The best reaction, of course, was from Wallace himself after the ace.

This is how you celebrate an ace in the PGA Championship. pic.twitter.com/TlnT2oUx0c — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) August 11, 2018

Then, a plot twist! After retrieving his ball from the cup, Wallace tossed it into the crowd! Not a fan of souvenirs, I suppose.