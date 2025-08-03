The final major championship of the 2025 golf season saw the LPGA's best head to Royal Porthcawl in Wales for the AIG Women's Open, and Sunday's final round produced some fireworks.

At the top of the leaderboard, Miyu Yamashita had to hold off a Sunday charge from Charley Hull, as the Englishwoman had tons of support and got within one of Yamashita's lead on the back nine before falling off the pace late with a pair of bogeys. However, the highlight of the day belonged to Mimi Rhodes, as her tee shot on the par-3 5th banked off the ball of her playing partner, Steph Kyriacou, and kicked into the hole for an ace.

It's not often that a tee shot that ends up two inches from the hole doesn't win closest to the pin honors, but Rhodes hit an identical shot to the effort from Kyriacou and used her ball as a backboard to record a hole-in-one. Sometimes it pays off to not have the honors on the tee, and the reaction from Rhodes on the tee was incredible, as she couldn't believe what she just pulled off. Golf might need an assist stat created for Kyriacou so she gets some credit for providing some added help to create a hole-in-one.

The rest of her round didn't go quite as well, as Rhodes shot a 74 to slide back into T19, but it's still the 24-year-old Englishwoman's best career finish in a major and she has a memory she'll never forget from it. Kyriacou, meanwhile, finished T8 to record her fourth career top 10 finish in a major.